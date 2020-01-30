Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Limestone Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ LMST traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. 280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210. The company has a market capitalization of $106.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 18.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

