Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Short Interest Update

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 827,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.04 million, a P/E ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. Analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIND. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

