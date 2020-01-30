Linfinity (LFC) Market Cap Reaches $161,671.00

Linfinity (CURRENCY:LFC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Linfinity token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Linfinity has a market cap of $161,671.00 and approximately $31,833.00 worth of Linfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linfinity has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.11 or 0.03119027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00195102 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00122803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Linfinity

Linfinity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,666,529 tokens. Linfinity’s official website is www.linfinity.io . Linfinity’s official Twitter account is @linfinitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Linfinity

Linfinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

