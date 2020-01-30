LinkEye Market Capitalization Tops $1.88 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LinkEye has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $782,925.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, OKEx and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.03100587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00195497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s genesis date was November 21st, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com

Buying and Selling LinkEye

LinkEye can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex, Bitbns and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

