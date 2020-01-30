Littelfuse, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $178.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cross Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

