Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Littelfuse updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.21-1.35 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.21-1.35 EPS.

Littelfuse stock opened at $180.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.36 and its 200 day moving average is $178.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $28,200.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,037,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

