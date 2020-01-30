LiveRamp’s (RAMP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at First Analysis

First Analysis restated their buy rating on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RAMP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LiveRamp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

LiveRamp stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.48. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.08 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 280.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,737 shares of company stock worth $867,200. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. FMR LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

