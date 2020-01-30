Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,763,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,794,000 after acquiring an additional 349,922 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 69,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 86,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 869,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

In related news, insider Williamson Scott purchased 250,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,828 shares of company stock valued at $9,695,889. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 139,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

