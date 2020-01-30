Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Humana were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $5.05 on Thursday, hitting $346.52. 10,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.31.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

