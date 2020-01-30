Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $198.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

