Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $333,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 29.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,998 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $34,333,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 93.1% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 864,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 416,739 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,103.8% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 441,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 404,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,549. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

