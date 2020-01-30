Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $389,000 Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 931 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tesla were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded up $55.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $636.60. 848,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,262,144. The company has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $594.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,315 shares of company stock worth $30,686,745. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

