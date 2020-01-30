Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $45,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,600. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

