Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,300 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $35,941,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $33,074,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $15,061,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $13,780,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

D. R. Horton stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 52,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,509. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $61.77.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

