Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,900 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Prologis were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.04.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.87. 77,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $96.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average is $86.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.05%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

