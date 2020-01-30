Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 400 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 760.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $5.41 on Thursday, hitting $531.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,118. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.82 and a 1 year high of $547.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

