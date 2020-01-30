Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $440.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $406.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.81.

Shares of LMT traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $432.57. 528,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,410. The company has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $438.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

