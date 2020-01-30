Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

NYSE:CHS opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

