Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.41

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.41 and traded as high as $12.28. Low & Bonar shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

