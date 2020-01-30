LoyalCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $441.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $32.15 and $13.77.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LoyalCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.03100887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00194717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00123197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Coin Profile

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $13.77, $50.98, $24.43, $18.94, $32.15, $33.94, $24.68, $10.39, $5.60, $51.55 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.