LUNA Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitrue, Bittrex, KuCoin and GOPAX. During the last week, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.86 or 0.03141125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00194416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00123878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUNA is terra.money

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, Bittrex, GOPAX, GDAC, KuCoin, Coinone and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

