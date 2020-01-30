Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.40

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.40 and last traded at C$10.39, with a volume of 195748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.99.

LUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.40, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -22.17.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total transaction of C$1,818,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,404,951.92.

Lundin Gold Company Profile (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.