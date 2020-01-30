Lundin Petroleum (STO:LUPE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $304.67

Lundin Petroleum AB (STO:LUPE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $304.67 and traded as high as $308.30. Lundin Petroleum shares last traded at $304.10, with a volume of 1,141,727 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 317.44 and a 200-day moving average price of SEK 304.67.

Lundin Petroleum Company Profile (STO:LUPE)

Lundin Petroleum AB is a Sweden-based company, which explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Company’s main business is the exploration, the development of, and the production of oil and gas. The Company maintains a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in various countries with exposure to exploration opportunities.

