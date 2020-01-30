Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Luther Burbank has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

LBC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. 10,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $657.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.14. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBC shares. ValuEngine raised Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.