LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Lowered by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $18,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $16,066,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,729,000 after acquiring an additional 156,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $13,208,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

LYB traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.45. 40,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,672. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

