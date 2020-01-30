Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million.

MFNC traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. Mackinac Financial has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

