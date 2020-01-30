MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. 1,179,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

