Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $60.02

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and traded as high as $64.17. Magellan Financial Group shares last traded at $63.75, with a volume of 541,762 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is A$54.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.33.

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile (ASX:MFG)

Magellan Financial Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provide its services to high net worth, retail, and institutional investors. Magellan Financial Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

