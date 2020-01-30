Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $451,000 Stake in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 141.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of BioLife Solutions worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $41,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $331,863.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,471.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,827. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

BLFS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.93. 2,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions Inc has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $22.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

