Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $492,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after buying an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after acquiring an additional 137,807 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,015,000 after acquiring an additional 139,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,113,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $193,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after acquiring an additional 358,730 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.81 on Thursday, hitting $241.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,781,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,987. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.02. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $131.46 and a 1 year high of $259.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

