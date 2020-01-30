Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $541,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 328.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.63. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

