Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 917,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 222,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 86,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. 96,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,079. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

