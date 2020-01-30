Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $328,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 793,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after buying an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 745,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 96,662 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 574,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 433,053 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 616.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 563,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 484,648 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,616,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.79. 1,028,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,043,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.