Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 426 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1,632.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,972 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in TJX Companies by 1,094.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 879,798 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,367,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $243,455,000 after purchasing an additional 679,303 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.55. 144,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.