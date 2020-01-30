Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 582 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 154,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $200.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $157.93 and a 12 month high of $203.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

