Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 982 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Pfizer by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 34,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $37.01. 10,006,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,469,300. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.