Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 35,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.80 and a twelve month high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

