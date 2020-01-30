Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 846,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,101. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.61 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

