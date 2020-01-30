Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 863 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.27.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.03. 1,235,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,377. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.49 and its 200-day moving average is $140.72. The company has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

