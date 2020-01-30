Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $341.68. 2,410,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,579,007. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.