Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,635. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $45.00.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 94.62%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

