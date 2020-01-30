Main Street Research LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.97. 12,782,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,469,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

