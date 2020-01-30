Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Manchester United earned a daily sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Manchester United’s ranking:

Get Manchester United alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANU. ValuEngine raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

MANU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.99. 1,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,343. The firm has a market cap of $759.59 million, a P/E ratio of 172.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.73. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Manchester United had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Manchester United will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.