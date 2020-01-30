Marathon Oil Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

Marathon Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

