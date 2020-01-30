Markel (MKL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Markel (NYSE:MKL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Markel to post earnings of $7.07 per share for the quarter.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. Markel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, analysts expect Markel to post $40 EPS for the current fiscal year and $39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,171.32 on Thursday. Markel has a 52 week low of $950.16 and a 52 week high of $1,216.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,144.30.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,152.56, for a total value of $578,585.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,171,830.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,480 shares of company stock worth $3,997,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.50.

Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

