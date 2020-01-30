MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.48. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKTX. Barclays reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,193,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $358.16. 245,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.24. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $209.16 and a 12 month high of $421.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

