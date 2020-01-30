MarketAxess’ (MKTX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $372.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $406.00. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.
MKTX stock opened at $352.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.24. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $207.15 and a 52 week high of $421.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $871,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,870.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 111.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
