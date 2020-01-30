MarketAxess’ (MKTX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $372.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $406.00. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.

MKTX stock opened at $352.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.24. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $207.15 and a 52 week high of $421.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $871,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,870.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 111.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

