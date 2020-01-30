Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.12. 46,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,152. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $52,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

