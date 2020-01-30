Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.23.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,812. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,155,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 317,974 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,322 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,063,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 624,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after acquiring an additional 163,445 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.