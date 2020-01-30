Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $239.00 at Guggenheim

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $237.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.63.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,363. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.43. The stock has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.